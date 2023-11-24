Minister Henry Meets with Health Officials in Gibraltar

As part of a wider overseas trip, during this week Minister for Health and Social Care Martin Henry has been in Gibraltar meeting with various elected and health officials.

Minister Henry has travelled to Gibraltar build links between the two Overseas Territories, to gain an understanding of the how healthcare operates in Gibraltar, and to exchange knowledge on approaches and best practices.

The trip has been facilitated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and has included visits to the key healthcare facilities in the territory, and meetings with senior officials from the Gibraltar Health Agency, and Gibraltar Care Agency.

Minister Henry also met with his counterpart, the newly appointed Minister of Health Gemma Vasquez, and with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

On his visit to Gibraltar Minister Henry commented:

“It was a pleasure to meet with my counterparts in Gibraltar and I am grateful to them for taking the time to do so. Whilst very different territories the similarities between Gibraltar and St Helena are remarkable. We both have ageing demand led populations, with high incidents of smoking and non-commutable diseases, placing pressures on the health budgets.”

“A new care facility was completed in 2017, however this is already close to capacity and there is limited space to develop another. The cost of providing domiciliary and respite care, along with an increasing incident of dementia, is similarly significant, although access to a labour force is not an issue for Gibraltar due to their proximity to Spain.”

“Meeting with colleagues in Gibraltar has been invaluable, and I’m excited to continue to build the relationship between the two territories and our health systems following my return to the Island.”

Minister Henry is currently travelling back to St Helena and is expected to return on Saturday 25 November.

Photos

Minister Henry with the Head of the Gibraltar Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas (far left), and some of his team

Minister Henry and Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Dr Joseph Garcia

Professor Ian Cumming, Health Ambassador for the Overseas Territories, Minister Henry and Mr Kevin McGee, Director General of the Gibraltar Health Agency

