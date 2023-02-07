Smokefree St Helena Service Launched

The Health and Social Care Portfolio have officially launched the new stop smoking service ‘Smokefree St Helena’, to support those who want to quit smoking.

Tobacco is the single most preventable cause of death and illness in the world today, which is why stopping smoking is the best thing you can do your health. Stopping smoking isn’t easy, but it is much easier with the right support.

Smokefree St Helena

Smokefree St Helena provides an evidence based programme of support, with sessions delivered by trained stop smoking practitioners.

The stop smoking programme is made up of two core components: behavioural support and stop smoking medications. It is through the combination of behavioural support and effective medication that gives smokers the best chance of success at stopping.

We have extended the range of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) to clients wishing to quit and will be providing NRT to all clients using Smokefree St Helena.

The programme offered through Smokefree St Helena runs over six-weeks for most clients. The programme provides weekly support sessions, where clients can discuss how they are getting on, difficulties they may be having and receive advice, encouragement and medication from their practitioner.

How to access Smokefree St Helena

Speak to your health care professional and ask them to make a referral for you to Smokefree St Helena.

Alternatively, you can refer yourself into the service by contacting us via e-mail through smokefree@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 25863.

More information

Smokefree St Helena will be delivered in a number of settings and locations across the Island from January 2023, including in community venues and workplaces,.

The Smokefree St Helena team will be promoting the service to the public across the Island in the coming weeks, via local media and community engagement events.

If you are interested stopping smoking with support from Smokefree St Helena, or you would like more information about the service then please contact us via e-mail through smokefree@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 25863.

SHG

31 January 2023