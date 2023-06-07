World Food Safety Day 2023 – Increased Agricultural Production (IAP) Project

World Food Safety Day is marked annually on 7 June to raise awareness about the importance of safe food practices and the global need for safe food, and in the process contribute to improved food security. This international day is a collaborative effort between the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

SHG has been taking a number of steps to facilitate improved agricultural practices in order to improve the Island’s food security. One recent example of this is the Increased Agricultural Production (IAP) project.

The aim of the project, approved in 2022 by the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), is to improve infrastructure in the agricultural sector. Doing so will raise the level of land and property resources, enabling the agricultural estate to further contribute to increasing agricultural, commercial and smallholder production activities. This project is being implemented over two financial years, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024.

The project has already improved a number of physical infrastructure areas related to agriculture, including storage units, animal shelters and access roads. In addition to this, work will also shortly begin on redeveloping poultry units and farm buildings, further enabling additional agricultural production to take place across the agricultural estate.

The infographic below provides more details of this work.

