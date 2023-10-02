Weather Warning

Strong winds are forecast across the Island from tomorrow, Tuesday 3 October, to Thursday 4 October 2023, with a risk of these bringing some disruption. Winds will be strongest Tuesday evening, into Wednesday morning, easing considerably on Thursday.

There is a risk of gusts up to 60KT, similar to wind speeds felt in July and September 2023, on high ground. This will be especially so on exposed south to south-easterly slopes, most likely to affect areas such as Sandy Bay and Levelwood.

Extra care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it is advisable to secure any loose items at properties which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. As a precaution, boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

SHG

2 October 2023