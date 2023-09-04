Weather Warning

Strong winds are forecast across the Island for today, Monday 4 September 2023, and tomorrow, Tuesday 5 September 2023, with a risk of these bringing some disruption. Winds will be strongest tomorrow morning but will ease considerably by Wednesday.

There is a risk of gusts up to 55KT, similar to wind speeds felt in July 2023 on high ground today and tomorrow, especially on exposed south and eastern slopes. Extra care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

SHG

4 September 2023