Update on major fault at the Power Station

Members of the public are advised that generators No.3 and No.5 continue to operate at the Power Station.

Whilst there have been small unplanned outages over the past few days, these have originated on the distribution network. The faults were not related to the situation at the Power Station and on each occasion power has quickly been restored to the affected areas.

Connect is continuing its normal operations, including planned power outages in certain districts in order to undertake routine maintenance. If you are unsure whether your property might be affected by a planned power outage, please contact the Connect enquiry line on tel: 22255. The team will be happy to advise you which feeder your property is on and whether you might be temporarily without power due to a scheduled outage.

Consumers are once again thanked for their efforts to reduce electricity consumption. In particular the large consumers of electricity are thanked for their ongoing cooperation in liaising with Connect to effectively manage demand on the network, and in turn managing the load on generators No.3 and No.5.

Connect is continuing efforts to source the replacement part needed in order to bring generator No.1 back online and the Power Station back up to normal operations. Due to the specialist nature of the part, there is unfortunately a lead in time between ordering and taking delivery of the item. Connect is in discussion with a UK based supplier who has identified the part in Belgium, as well as with a South African based supplier who has identified the part in the United States. Connect’s procurement lead has advised that the earliest the part could possibly arrive on St Helena is on 4 February. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Until the replacement part is on-Island and generator No.1 is restored to operations, there is an increased risk that there may be an outage at the Power Station. Consumers should take basic precautionary measures should this occur. Earlier advice regarding backing up servers and ensuring back-up generators are fuelled refers.

Any consumers that have queries or concern should contact the Connect enquiry line on tel: 22255.

SHG

26 January 2023