Update On Draft Immigration Policy Revision

Between November and December 2022, a public consultation took place on a draft Immigration Policy. As well as written submissions, 177 people attended 11 public meetings to discuss the draft policy and provide input.

Following this, officials carefully considered the responses and are updating the draft policy in light of these.

An updated draft document has been sent to Ministers for further review, before then being discussed with all Elected Members to obtain additional feedback.

Once this is completed, the revised policy will be shared with the public together with a list of questions and answers from the first round of consultation.

The Immigration team would like to thank the public for providing their input into this round of the consultation.

