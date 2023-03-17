Tristan Administrator: Government Building Flags To Be Flown at Half Mast

Earlier today, Friday 17 March 2023, it was announced that sadly Sean Burns, the Administrator of Tristan da Cunha, had passed away.

In view of his service provided to the communities of the three territories of Tristan da Cunha, Ascension and St Helena, Acting Governor Greg Gibson has announced that flags will be flown at half-mast at Government Buildings across the three island’s between now and Monday 20 March.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

17 March 2023