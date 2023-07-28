Tree Topping Works In Castle Gardens And Duke Of Edinburgh Playground

The Land Development Control Authority has given approval for tree topping works to take place in both the Castle Gardens and Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Playground. These are planned to begin during the week beginning Monday 31 July at the DoE Playground and works will continue at the Castle Gardens up until the end of September.

This year, works at the DoE Playground will focus on the tree located in the lower playground, while at the Castle Gardens the two trees either side of the main entrance will be addressed. This work is required to address risks identified in these areas. Specifically the risk of personal injury, property damage, current tree growth pattern and the ability to provide tree management activities under these current growth patterns.

In both cases the works will focus on bring the tree canopies down to a more manageable height, through a practice known as topping. This will see the removal of tree limbs at various points to reshape or resize the trees canopies. This will be effective in reducing the overall height and spread of the existing canopies.

The topping will increase public safety in key recreational areas in Jamestown by reducing the risks identified, increasing overall tree health and stability, and enhancing the overall appearance of public areas.

For further information please contact the Crown Estates Officer, Gina Henry, via email through gina.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

28 July 2023