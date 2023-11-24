SHG Enter Negotiations With New Shipping Provider 

SHG is pleased to announce that it has entered negotiations with MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co. (MACS) to provide of ocean freight services to St Helena. The process for this began in July this year, and following the deadline for bids of 01 September 2023, submissions have been under consideration by the procurement board.

After assessment against the tender criteria, discussions are now underway with MACS for the provision of this service. Negotiations are intent on finalising an agreement in the coming weeks.If successful, the new service will begin operations in February 2024.

Further details on this process will be made available shortly.