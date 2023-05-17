Select Committee 1 – Topic For Scrutiny

Members of the public are hereby notified that Select Committee 1 have selected Fisheries – A Cross-Functional Review, as their first topic for scrutiny.

The area to be scrutinised sitting under Health and Social Care Portfolio and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio is:

Fisheries, namely the application of the Fish and Fish Products Ordinance, and the Fisheries Ordinance.

If members of the public have information that they wish to convey to Select Committee 1 which they think may assist with the inquiry on the topics above, they are encouraged to submit this to the Committee Secretary. This can be done through e-mail via Shanice.Phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh or via letter for attention of the Committee Secretary, the Legislative Council Office, The Castle, before 4pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023.