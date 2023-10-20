Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf

Two cruise ships are scheduled to arrive at St Helena in the coming week.

The cruise ship Le Lyrial is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 7am on Sunday 22 October, and will depart at 4pm on Tuesday 24 October 2023. The MV Vasco Da Gama is scheduled to arrive at 6am on Wednesday 25 October 2023, and will depart at 6pm the same day.

For the duration of thesevisits, access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to authorised personnel who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Whilst these vessels are in port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

Boat owners are also advised that during the time the Vasco de Gama is in port, no maintenance work will be permitted to be carried out any boat that is currently situated on the wharf.

In addition, HM Customs will also be closed whilst the Vasco de Gama is in port.

SHG

20 October 2023