The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Monday, 27 March 2023, due to the arrival of the MS National Geographic.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is also advised that whilst the MS National Geographic is in Port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

SHG

24 March 2023