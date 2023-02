The Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio (ENRP) would like to remind the public that persons requiring veterinary and livestock assistance after normal working hours should call telephone number: 26162 to get the individual providing out of hourscover.The public are askedto refrain from calling staff at home to enquire who is on call.

During working hours staff can be contacted via the ENRP Reception on telephone number: 24724.

SHG

16 February 2023