Prince Andrew School Awards Ceremony

On Wednesday 9 August 2023, Prince Andrew School held their annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Ceremony. Students, parents, guardians and invited guests gathered in the school hall to celebrate the presentations.

The first presentation was for Academic Achievement. Certificates were presented to Bethany Bennett (Year 7), Joel Henry-Williams (year 8), Andrea Peters (Year 9), and Blane Bennett (Year 10).

Certificates for Outstanding Progress were awarded to Le-Andro Roberts (Year 7), Kallis Constantine (Year 8), Brandon Wade (Year 9), and Eric Robertsse (Year 10).

The Sports Award went to sportsmen Zach Francis (KS3) and Blane Bennett (KS4) and sportswomen Aimee Joshua (KS3) and Bobbi Clingham (KS4).

Individual awards were presented to end of Key Stage Three (KS3) Year 9 students:

Music Award – Riley Yon

Food Technology – Kaylin Knipe and Ana-Lucia Roberts

Design & Technology – Sitthipon Sawangwong (Om) and Ana-Lucia Roberts

Art – Ana-Lucia Roberts

All students who received certificates were also awarded book vouchers which they could redeem at the start of the new school year.

Penelope Bowers and Valerie Yon received the Heart of Gold Award for their outstanding commitment to the students they work with, going above and beyond to ensure their individual roles with in the school was fulfilled with the utmost professionalism as well as being team players in ensuring the school ran smoothly on a daily basis and for always being supportive of colleagues.

English Teacher, Sandra Peters, and ICT Teacher, Ellen-Rose Piek, were also awarded certificates for achieving their Level 4 Cambridge International certificate in Teaching & Learning.

A special presentation was also made to Valerie Yon who will be retiring after 49 years working in the Education Sector, particularly with children with special educational needs.

For the second part of the ceremony, parents, guardians and invited guests were treated to musical entertainment by KS3 students.

The school band ‘Black Dots’ performed three songs and the schools Enrichment Programme choir ‘the Voice’ sang two songs. There was also a dance performance by Year 8 students and solo performances by Jodie Thomas and Aisha-Skye Bagley as well as Aiden Isaac on the keyboard. Year 7 and 8 students also read poems which they wrote during their English lessons.

Acting Head Teacher, Barbara Osborne, concluded by thanking all those who made this special school event so successful, along with the invited guests, parents and family members who came to support their children and the school. Barbara ended by wishing both students and staff a well-earned restful school holiday.

Congratulations are extended to all students and awardees.

11 August 2023