Police appeal for information – Theft of fuel at Rupert’s

Theft of fuel at rupert’s

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating the theft of a significant amount of fuel from the bulk fuel station at Rupert’s. The theft is suspected to have occurred between 4pm on Thursday 1 June 2023 and 9am on Friday 2 June 2023.

If anyone has any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact a Police Officer by telephone on 22626, by email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh or in person at the Police Station in Jamestown.#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #AppealForInformation

Photo

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #AppealForInformation