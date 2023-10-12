Police Appeal For Information – Dwelling Burglaries in Lemon Tree Gut Area

The Royal Saint Helena Police are investigating two burglaries which occurred at a dwelling in the Lemon Tree Gut area of St Paul’s. These occurred between 7am and 5pm on Wednesday, 27 September 2023, and between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.

Police are appealing to the public for any information they might have that could assist with enquiries relating to this incident.

Police appeals are one of many lines of enquiry that the Police undertake as part of their investigation. Information gathered from such appeals can help to inform the investigation and hopefully bring justice to the victims.

With the assistance of our community, crimes such as these can then be prevented or where committed the perpetrators can be detected and prosecuted.

Should you have any information that could assist this investigation you can contact the Police by telephone on 22626, quoting incident report number HEHN12795. Alternatively you can email CID at: cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The Royal Saint Helena Police assures that any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

The community are thanked for their continuing support.

SHG

12 October 2023