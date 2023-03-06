Police Appeal for Information – Burglary at property in Plantation Square

The Royal Saint Helena Police are investigating a burglary of a residential property in Plantation Square (near Cape Villa) which took place on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, between 10am and 3pm. A quantity of cash was taken.

Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed anything suspicious around that time, or particularly anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

If you think you have information which might help, please contact Police by calling 22626, quoting reference HECT00002499 or email: anthony.coyne@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Any other residents who have experienced similar incidents are also urged to report these to the Police.

Although it will sometimes be unavoidable, you can take some precautionary steps to help prevent burglary:

Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes

Double-lock doors to your property

Make sure that any valuables are out of sight

Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook keys or valuables through even a small opening

Never leave important documents in obvious places such as kitchens or hallways

In the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on

If you’re out all day or for long periods of time, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night

Make sure gates are locked

Lock your shed or garage

Lock your bike or car inside a secure shed or garage, to a robust fitting bolted to the ground or wall, like a ground anchor

Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home.

SHG

6 March 2023