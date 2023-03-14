Persons born in 1948, 1949 and 1950 encouraged to test for Bowel Cancer

Over the next year the Health Services Directorate will be offering free testing for bowel cancer for anyone aged 50-74 years. Testing is done by a home sample kit and has already begun, being offered in age order.

From Wednesday 15 March 2023, those who were born in 1950 can pick up a bowel cancer screening test home sample kit from the Hospital Reception.

Those who were born in 1948 and 1949 can continue to pick up a home sample kit from the Hospital Reception.

The Hospital Reception is open from 8am to 9pm, seven days per week.

Everyone offered a test is strongly encouraged to take one. Early detection through testing helps to ensure you stand the best chance of receiving successful treatment where needed.

If you are not sure whether you wish to take the test, we suggest that you collect the home sample kit and read the materials that come with it before deciding if you wish to take it. The sample kit has full instructions on how to use it, and once you have completed your sample you can drop it back into the box at Reception.

Results from your test will be provided within four weeks, and you may be called in to speak to a doctor about these if necessary.

If you have any questions about this campaign please call the Hospital by telephone on 25888. Alternatively, please speak to your GP.

The Health Services Directorate will continue to call groups of people for testing in age order, and will publish a public announcement when the test kits for your age group are ready to be picked up.

Notes to Editor:

Bowel cancer is common on the Island and in most cases (9/10) is caused by polyps in the bowel. Bowel polyps are small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Bowel polyps are very common, and affect around 1 in 4 people aged 50 or over.

The Health Services Directorate can detect polyps by testing your poo for blood using a simple test. When detected early, bowel cancer survival rates are very high (around 90%), so getting tested is very important.

SHG

14 March 2023