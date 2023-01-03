New Years Honours 2023

HE Governor Nigel Phillips is pleased to announce the following New Year 2023 Honours Awards as endorsed by His Majesty The King, and to be published in the Overseas and International Honours list on Saturday, 31st December 2022:

An MBE t o Mr Jeremy Terence Roberts, ICT Section Manager/Equiano Project Manager, St Helena Government, for services in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and to the Community of St Helena.

An MBE to Mr James Patrick Glass, Chief Islander, Tristan da Cunha, for services to the Marine Environment and to the island of Tristan da Cunha.

Jeremy Terence Roberts

Jeremy Terence Roberts is being recognised for his dedication and commitment to revolutionising Information and Communications Technology (ICT) within the St Helena Government (SHG) and for his contribution towards the sporting community of St Helena.

Jeremy has worked over thirty-eight years in ICT during which time he managed the implementation of various IT systems across government to meet the ever-changing needs of the organisation. Jeremy mentors his team of ICT specialists to deliver to the highest standard and goes over and above the remit of his role to ensure systems function optimally while pushing forward technological advancements for a more efficient St Helena public service.

One of the greatest transformational changes that St Helena will see is the introduction of superfast broadband delivered through the Fibre Optic Cable project. Jeremy has been at the forefront in delivering the key milestones on this project that will open doors and present a wide range of opportunities key to the island’s future development.

In addition to his work in ICT, Jeremy is being recognised for his longstanding contribution of over twenty-six years to the sporting community of St Helena. As a member of the St Helena Island Games Association (IGASH) and the National Amateur Sports Association (NASAS), he has been instrumental in supporting athletes in both local and international sporting arenas, coaching and mentoring them to perform to the highest standard and become ambassadors for the island.

Jeremy commented:

‘The aforementioned recognition would not have been possible without the support of my working colleagues and members of my immediate family, who understands in no uncertain terms the challenges that I have had to endure in terms of providing such an important and vital service to the community of St Helena.

Additionally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those individuals who nominated me for such a prestigious award.’

James Patrick Glass

James Patrick Glass is being recognised for his dedicated involvement in driving forward the establishment of the internationally acknowledged Tristan da Cunha Marine Protected Zone (MPZ) that was officially announced in October 2020. This zone covers 90% of Tristan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and totals almost 700,000km2 of strictly protected ocean. This was a massive achievement and huge step towards the UK Government’s objective of protecting the world’s oceans. James is also heavily involved in the wider marine conservation, leading on projects to gather crucial data to monitor the marine environment and to develop protective measures for the various species.

With over twenty years of expert marine knowledge, James has contributed greatly to the sustainability of the Tristan Lobster fishery, which brings in over half of the island’s income. The lobster fishery is Marine Stewardship Council-certified, due to a great extent of his work.

In addition to his outstanding contribution in establishing the MPZ and the Lobster fishery, James has been an invaluable figure of inspiration and leadership to the people of Tristan having served on the island’s Council for over 30 years, and is currently serving his fifth term as Chief Islander.

James commented:

‘Although surprised, I am honoured to receive such a distinguished award. I first went to sea tagging lobster at the age of 16 and since then have been involved with the Tristan fishery and many other conservation projects including setting up and managing Tristan’s MPZ.

In 2017 my wife and I had the privilege to be guests at the United Nations in New York, where my grandson Kieran Glass represented the island and the wider UK family before the General Assembly. Kieran was among children from UNESCO’s marine World Heritage Sites who pledged to world leaders that they would protect their ocean environments. I am proud that I continue to honour his pledge.

In the future I hope my contribution to Tristan’s conservation will help deal with the impact of climate change, which should in turn help safeguard the species which live here, and the people who depend on them.’

Nominate Someone for an Honour

Honours are awarded to recognise outstanding achievements and service to the community. For example, long-term voluntary service, innovation and entrepreneurship, and improving life for people less able to help themselves. Honours are given to those working in various different fields of work. This includes community, arts and media, health, sport, education, science and technology, environment, business and economy.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. To find out more on the Honours system visit: www.gov.uk/honours

Governor’s Office,

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

30 December 2022