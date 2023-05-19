Limited Number Of Audiology Appointments Now Available

The Health Service would like to inform the public that the visiting Audiologist has completed appointments for all referred patients. This means that there are now a limited number of appointments with the Audiologist available to members of the public.

The Audiologist will depart St Helena next weekend therefore appointments are only available up to Friday, 26 May 2023.

Any persons who would like to book an appointment with the Audiologist can do so with community nurse Kamella Buckley, by calling the General Hospital on telephone number 22500.