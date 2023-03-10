His Excellency the Governor to visit Tristan da Cunha

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, accompanied by his wife Emma, will depart the Island on Saturday 11 March 2023 in order to visit Tristan da Cunha. Following travel he is expected to be in Tristan da Cunha from 20-22 March 2023.

The Governor has a full programme and will be meeting with the Island Council, the Administration, Ovenstone, and other members of the community. There will be a whole community event on the evening of 21 March 2023.

The visit has been facilitated by an additional charter of the MFV Edinburgh in order to resupply the cruise ship National Geographic Explorer. The Governor and his wife will then join the Explorer for the voyage to its next destination, St Helena.

Governor Phillips said:

“I am delighted that this opportunity has presented itself and particularly pleased I will be able to visit Tristan da Cunha in the early part of my tenure. I am looking forward to meeting the Island Council and the wider community to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Island is facing.”

Whilst the Governor is off-Island travelling to and from Tristan, Greg Gibson will be sworn in as Acting Governor.

SHG

10 March 2023