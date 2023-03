The formal meeting of Legislative Council scheduled to take place on Friday, 10 March 2023, has been postponed and will now take place on Friday, 17 March 2023.

The full Order Paper for this meeting has been published on the SHG website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

SHG

8 March 2023