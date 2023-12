The Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio’s (ENRP) Offices at Scotland, St Paul’s, will be closed from 12.30pm to 4pm on Thursday, 21 December 2023, for a staff function. Normal service will resume from 8.30am on Friday, 22 December 2023.

In the event of a veterinary emergency during this closure, please call: 62039 or a forestry emergency, please call: 65394.

ENRP apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

19 December 2023