Emergency First Aid Training Courses Offered To Public And Businesses

Between September 2023 and January 2024, the Health & Social Care Portfolio will be offering a range of accredited courses focusing on first aid skills, in partnership with the St Helena Community College. These courses will benefit the community by ensuring first aid can be provided in a timely manner, helping to preserve life during medical situations both within the workplace and the wider community.

The approved training centre is accredited by Qualsafe, a UK training regulator. All qualifications are UK recognised and will be delivered by experienced employees from the Health & Social Care Portfolio.

Training sessions for SHG employees, charities, child-minders/crèche and other voluntary organisations will be free of charge.

For all other individuals wishing to undertake a training session, costs are listed below.

Training courses available:

Principles of Safe Handling and Administration of Medication – £20.00pp

This qualification has been specifically designed for those working within a health and social care setting, such as support workers or care workers, and who have a responsibility for the safe handling and administration of medication. This qualification is also perfect for those looking to refresh their knowledge. Over this one-day course, learners will gain an understanding of the safe handling and administration of medication, current legislation and guidance, different types of medication, the storage and disposal of medication, and much more. Qualification valid for three years.

Emergency First Aid at Work – £20.00pp

The qualification is designed for those who have a specific responsibility at work, to provide first aid in a range of emergency first aid situations. It is also ideal for people who have a specific responsibility to provide basic first aid in voluntary and community activities. During this one day course, learners will develop the skills and knowledge needed to deal with a range of emergency first aid situations, including managing an unresponsive casualty, CPR, choking, shock, wounds and bleeding, and minor injuries. Qualification valid for three years.

Combined Paediatric Emergency First Aid and Emergency First Aid at Work – £25.00pp

Streamlined perfectly to avoid the duplication of topics, the combined course has been specifically designed for those who work in settings that require both First Aiders and Paediatric First Aiders. This includes places such as schools, sports clubs or other childcare settings. Over oneday, learners will develop the knowledge and practical competencies needed to provide effective first aid for adults, children and infants. Topics include CPR and AED use, choking, wounds and bleeding, unconscious casualty and more. Qualification valid for three years.

Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) – £20.00pp

This qualification has been designed for anyone who wishes to learn basic life support skills for adults, children and infants. It is also ideal for those who are qualified in providing first aid and are looking to refresh or develop their existing first aid knowledge. During this half day course, learners will be given the opportunity to practise essential basic life support procedures, including assessing an incident, managing an unresponsive casualty, recovery position, CPR and choking. Qualification valid for one year.

First Response Emergency Care Level 3 (FREC3) – £100.00pp

The qualification is a regulated and is a nationally recognised qualification amongst ambulance services, ideal for those looking to work or volunteer as a first responder.

Among the first to arrive at a scene, first responders typically include police officers, firefighters, and those providing medical cover at events as well as those working in high risk environments. This can include places such as construction sites, power stations, agriculture and manufacturing.

This informative, hands-on five day course fulfils the competencies set out in the Pre-Hospital Emergency Medical skills framework at descriptor level D. It provides the knowledge and practical skills needed to deal with a range of prehospital emergency care situations, such as administration of emergency oxygen, CPR and AED use, choking, wounds and bleeding, unconscious casualties, management of trauma patients, major illnesses and much more. Qualification valid for three years.

Venue/Application:

All training sessions will be held at the St Helena Community College or at the Health Directorate Training Centre. Participants are to arrive at 8.30am, with a view to start each training session starting at 9am.

Applications for the individual courses need to be made to the St Helena Community College using the relevant application or online at SHCC Online Registration Form (https://form.jotform.com/223255646842359). For more information please contact Carley Peters via email: carley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 22607.

Feedback and certification:

Following the completion of each course, participants will be required to complete an evaluation form and participants will receive a certificate confirming they have attended the individual training session. Each certificate number can be verified online.

Training Session Dates:

Date Course 12/09/2023 Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) 13/09/2023 Principles of Safe Handling and Administration of Medication 18/09/2023 to 22/09/2023 First Response Emergency Care Level 3 23/09/2023 Combined EFAW & Paediatric 04/10/2023 Emergency First Aid at Work 05/10/2023 Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) 09/10/2023 to 13/10/2023 First Response Emergency Care Level 3 11/10/2023 Principles of Safe Handling and Administration of Medication 16/10/2023 Combined EFAW & Paediatric 28/10/2023 Emergency First Aid at Work 06/11/2023 to 10/11/2023 First Response Emergency Care Level 3 14/11/2023 Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) 15/11/2023 Principles of Safe Handling and Administration of Medication 28/11/2023 Combined EFAW & Paediatric 29/11/2023 Emergency First Aid at Work 13/12/2023 Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) 14/12/2023 Basic Life Support for Adults and Children (includes AED use) 15/12/2023 Combined EFAW & Paediatric 18/12/2023 to 22/12/2023 First Response Emergency Care Level 3 22/01/2024 to 26/01/2024 First Response Emergency Care Level 3

For further information please contact Michael Gaga-Hale, Senior Paramedic, via email: michael.gaga-hale@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

7 September 2023