The Programme Management Office (PMO) will hold a public consultation drop-in session on the works that are being proposed to improve and enhance the amenity area located in Plantation National Forest, known as Big Rock, from 10am – 2pm on Thursday, 7 September 2023, in The Market, Jamestown.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and view the plans. We look forward to seeing you.

SHG

29 August 2023