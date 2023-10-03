St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings And District Enhancement Fund

3 October 2023

The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Councillors’ constituency meetings.  

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live so you can meet with your district representative and raise any issues you might have.

Councillors have agreed a £500 allocation to enhance and improve each of the Islands’ districts. You are encouraged to attend the meetings and put forward your views on how the allocation can be spent to improve your district.

Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm, with the schedule as follows:

DateVenueChairperson
Tuesday, 3 OctoberKingshurst Community CentreCouncillor Midwinter
Wednesday, 4 OctoberSandy Bay Community Centre  Councillor Turner
Wednesday, 4 OctoberHalf Tree Hollow Community CentreCouncillor Coleman
Monday, 9 OctoberSt Mary’s Church, BriarsCouncillor Dr Essex
Tuesday, 10 OctoberBlue Hill Community CentreCouncillor Turner
Wednesday, 11 OctoberLevelwood Community CentreCouncillor Thrower

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

3 October 2023

