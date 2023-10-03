Constituency Meetings And District Enhancement Fund

The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Councillors’ constituency meetings.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live so you can meet with your district representative and raise any issues you might have.

Councillors have agreed a £500 allocation to enhance and improve each of the Islands’ districts. You are encouraged to attend the meetings and put forward your views on how the allocation can be spent to improve your district.

Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm, with the schedule as follows:

Date Venue Chairperson Tuesday, 3 October Kingshurst Community Centre Councillor Midwinter Wednesday, 4 October Sandy Bay Community Centre Councillor Turner Wednesday, 4 October Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Councillor Coleman Monday, 9 October St Mary’s Church, Briars Councillor Dr Essex Tuesday, 10 October Blue Hill Community Centre Councillor Turner Wednesday, 11 October Levelwood Community Centre Councillor Thrower

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

Legislative Council

3 October 2023