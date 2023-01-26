On Wednesday, 15 February the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio will open the doors to Prince Andrew School at 10.30am for Careers Fair 2023.

Postponed from last year to allow adaptations for ‘living with COVID’, Career Access St Helena in partnership with portfolio members and external participants has now begun to organise a must-see Fair!

Enabling individuals to achieve their purpose through personal empowerment via education and development, and connecting that purpose with employment opportunities is key to the future of St Helena. Various public, private and third-sector organisations will be present on the day to give you an insight into their respective pathways and potential opportunities.

Cynthia Bennett, Development Coordinator at Career Access has been the lead on the Careers Fair for over 12 years, and said “I am excited about the upcoming Fair as the continuous momentum generated for these Fairs is certainly building up for another successful event. I look forward to anyone young or more mature with the least bit of interest in careers attending the Fair as there will be interest for all”.

The Fair will be a source of information comprising of stalls, presentations, demonstrations, opportunities for one-to-one discussions and potential vacancies, and with a splash of fun. Food and drinks will also be on sale.

Anyone interested in holding a stall please contact Angie Benjamin as soon as possible on 22607 or via Angela.Benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh

The fair is open to all.

Updates will be provided via the radios, Career Access and their webpage (https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/education-employment/careeraccess/) and SHG social media platforms.

