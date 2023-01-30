Additional Public Transport Service

Joshua’s Taxis has confirmed the following additional Public Transport services with immediate effect.

Transport to and from St Helena Airport on Saturdays (and Sundays when the flight to Johannesburg is scheduled) has resumed as follows:

Route A: depart the Public Library, Jamestown, at 11am travelling via Alarm Forest and Longwood to the Airport.

Route C: depart St Helena Airport at 2.10pm to the Grand Parade, Jamestown, via Longwood and Alarm Forest.

The fee will be £2 each way.

This service will be for a trial period of three months in the first instance.

On Tuesdays only, transport will also travel to Plantation House. The route will be as follows:

Route C: depart the Public Library, Jamestown, at 10.10am for Plantation House.

Route C: depart Plantation House at 12.35pm for the Grand Parade, Jamestown.

The fee from Jamestown to Plantation House will be £1.50 each way (£3 for a return journey).

This service will be for a trial period of one month in the first instance.

The full Public Transport timetable can be viewed and downloaded from the Bus Service page of the SHG website: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/bus-service/.

SHG

27January 2023