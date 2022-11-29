Waste Management Services – Wheelie Bin Stocks

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise the public that they have distributed their entire stock of black 240L wheelie bins to Island households and businesses.

If you are in possession of a domestic wheelie bin that is not being used e.g. your waste is disposed of in an 1100L communal bin or you have a surplus bin(s), please contact Environmental Officer – Risk Management, Terri Clingham via telephone 24724 or email terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh as these bins can be collected and utilised elsewhere within the community.

Until WMS reclaims bins for reissue or funding is available for procurement of new stock, residents and businesses in need of wheelie bins will be responsible for procuring their own waste receptacles. These should be compatible with bin lifting equipment fitted to the refuse collection vehicles.

Bins procured by St Helena Government (SHG) are usually obtained from British Bins (www.britishbins.co.uk), whose products have been tested on St Helena and are found to be durable and offer good value for money (see https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/britishbins-240-ltr-specification-sheet-2/).

29 November 2022

