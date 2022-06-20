Training in use of equipment to respond to a pollution incident

Following an invite for relevant organisations to participate in Pollution Incident Response training, it is pleasing to announce that a total of 54 persons attended recent training in the use of pollution incident response equipment.

The training was delivered by Colin Drake of Oil Spill Consultants Advisory Response Executive Services (OSCAR), a South African based company with expertise in this field.

The Safety, Security & Home Affairs and Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolios would like to extend thanks to Colin and his assistant Leon Smit for making the journey to St Helena to deliver the training and to all of those who participated.

This training marks the start of St Helena’s development and establishment of Marine Pollution response capability, and indeed a positive step towards protecting and preserving our unique marine environment.

The training was funded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as part of the UK Government’s Overseas Territories Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) Governance Programme, closely supporting this progress within St Helena’s Maritime remit.

The specialist equipment shown in the photos include booms for containing a spill in one area, and a sweeper used for suction of oil from the sea surface.

A second training package is planned for August this year.

#StHelena #PollutionTraining

SHG

20 June 2022