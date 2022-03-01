Side Path Road Project – Update

St Helena Government (SHG) wishes to inform the public that an incident has today occurred on Side Path Road, just above the Brow.

Whilst carrying out site construction trials, including grading of the road base, a section of the historic wall collapsed and fell onto two private vehicles which were parked on Seales Corner road. There were no injuries.

Police and all relevant parties were on site and the appropriate procedures for dealing with accidents were followed.

This is the first incident that has occurred since the commencement of the Project. Health & Safety measures remain paramount.

SHG

1 March 2022