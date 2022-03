The Highways Authority gave approval for the road from The Guide Hall, Jamestown, through to Parish Block, near The Brow, to be closed from 2 March 2022 to allow the Contractor to repair the portion of collapsed historic wall on Side Path Road.

The repairs to the historic wall are now complete and this road will reopen as normal from 4pm today, Friday 25 March 2022.

The public is thanked for their understanding during the period repairs took place.

SHG

25 March 2022

