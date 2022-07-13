Medical Assessments for Driving Licenses

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public that there is a designated number of appointments within each month for persons who require a medical assessment in order to renew their driving license.

If you require an appointment to be able to renew your driving licence, you are asked to please ensure that you arrange an appointment at least three months prior to the date in which your license will expire. This will enable the Appointments Clerk to arrange accordingly and avoid last minute delays.

An appointment can be arranged by calling the Appointments Clerk on tel: 22321. Please state your name, address, and date of birth as well as the date in which your driver’s license will expire.

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank you for your cooperation.

13 July 2022