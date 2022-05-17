Hand Hygiene- Reminder

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. St Helena’s Response Plan, as well as the cooperation of St Helena’s community, has contributed to the Island remaining free from community spread. The recent reduction in quarantine arrangements was the first step of the roadmap toward St Helena moving to a ‘new normal’ – a normal the rest of the world has labelled ‘Living with COVID’.

Over the coming months the community of St Helena has the unique opportunity to prepare for the eventuality of ‘Living with COVID-19’.

Below explains the importance of hand washing, one of the primary steps to continuing to keep ourselves and the community safe.

Why you should wash your hands regularly:

Washing your hands properly removes dirt, viruses and bacteria to stop them spreading to other people and objects, which can spread illnesses such as flu, COVID-19, stomach bugs or food poisoning.

Washing your hands can also help to stop the spread of infections when you’re visiting someone in hospital or another healthcare setting.

You should always avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

You should wash your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice (approximately 20-30 seconds).

You should wash your hands:

after using the toilet or changing a nappy

after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing

before and after handling raw foods like meat and vegetables

before eating or handling food

before and after treating a cut or wound

after touching animals, including pets and their food, and after cleaning their cages.

If you do not have immediate access to soap and water then use alcohol-based hand sanitiser (hand rub) if available. If using hand sanitiser, cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

SHG

17 May 2022