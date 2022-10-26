Flu Vaccinations Available

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a flu vaccination is available to any interested persons aged 18+ years.

Persons who would like to receive a flu vaccination should register their names with the Receptionist at the General Hospital via telephone number 22500 by Monday, 31 October 2022. Interested persons are asked to give their full name and date of birth.

Dependent on demand, a flu vaccination clinic will be arranged and announced thereafter. If there is little demand then persons will be contacted directly by the responsible nurse, who will arrange for them to receive a flu vaccination at their nearest clinic.

SHG

26 October 2022