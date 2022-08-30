Feral Pigeon Monitoring (And Culling) At Horse Point Landfill Site

The public is advised that feral pigeons may be culled within Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) from Monday, 5, to Friday, 9 September 2022 – AM only and will usually end by 9.30am.

Bi-annually feral pigeon numbers are monitored at HPLS and reported on by the Environmental Management Division as part of their commitment to St Helena Airport Limited (SHAL) Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, which includes mitigating against bird-strike risk to aircraft.

Feral pigeons congregate to feed on the organic content of waste within the netted domestic waste cell. If culling is necessary to reduce their numbers this is undertaken around the netted cell by an experienced person(s), appropriately licensed by the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio, using an air rifle.

Signage will be in place and the public is reminded that the domestic waste cells area is restricted to authorised persons only, as permanently sign posted within the site.

SHG

30 August 2022