Car Park Closure

The public is advised that the car parks from the Public Library to the PWD Yard Gate, Jamestown, will be closed from tonight, Monday 1 August, and until 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday 2 August 2022.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division (ANRD) to undertake pruning works on the trees in front of the Court House.

The public is also advised that the car parks from the PWD Yard Gate to the Castle, Jamestown, will be closed from the evening of Tuesday, 2 August, and until 3pm on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section to undertake pruning works on the Bougainvillea at the Castle.



The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.



SHG

1 August 2022