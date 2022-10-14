Arrival of the MT Sarah

The MT Sarah (fuel tanker) is scheduled to arrive at St Helena tomorrow, Saturday 15 October 2022, at approximately 12.40pm and will anchor in James Bay. On Monday, 17 October 2022, the MT Sarah will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty and bunkering operations will begin.

The public is therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 6am on Monday, 17 October 2022, and until bunkering operations are completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

14 October 2022