Antisocial Behaviour In Castle Gardens And Surroundings

Once again, anti-social incidents have been reported in and around Castle Gardens over the weekend of 17 and 18 December 2022.

St Helena Government (SHG) are working in unison to look at addressing the concerns of residents and the general public regarding this ongoing pattern of behaviour.

Incidents including criminal damage, graffiti, underage drinking, urinating in public, and threatening behaviour to residents and passers-by are all occurring in this area. People are worried about leaving their homes at night in case their properties are damaged or items are stolen.

It is regretted that such action is needed, but authorities will likely now need to deploy extra lighting, CCTV and other tactics to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

However, early intervention or prevention is better than cure and this is a community-wide issue. Individuals need to take personal responsibility for their actions and activities. We would ask that everyone – from the youngsters involved, to their parents and entire community to ensure that this behaviour does not continue.

We are a small community and such behaviour tar the Islands reputation.

A statement from the Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio highlights their concerns below:

“All members of the public should feel comfortable using public spaces, no matter the time of day or night. It is not right that a small minority are affecting the ability of others to enjoy Castle Gardens and the surrounding areas. This is a unique park area in the heart of Jamestown, but it is being turned into an area that people are afraid to enter at certain times, and somewhere that is acting as a catalyst for more serious antisocial behaviour and criminality.

“One of the defining features of St Helena is its people and its community. Is this really what we want Jamestown to be known for? With Christmas soon upon us, we urge people to show some respect to the others members of this community and hope that further anti-social behaviour stops. SHG will do its part in tackling the issues, but the community must also do its part. Please think about the long-lasting damage this is doing to our Island.”

#StHelena #AntiSocialBehaviour

SHG

23 December 2022