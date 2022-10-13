UKHSA Team to present Joint Strategic Needs Assessment Analysis

Following the press release on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, informing the public of the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment for Health conducted by a team from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Health & Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that the UKHSA team, who are currently on-Island, will be conducting a public engagement roadshow next week.

The public is invited to attend these engagement sessions where the team will share and discuss their findings and recommendations from the evidence gathered through the JSNA.

The roadshow sessions will take place as follows:

Date Time Venue Monday, 17 October 2022 7pm – 9 pm Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 18 October 2022 7pm – 9 pm Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 19 October 2022 7pm – 9 pm Harford Community Centre

Please see poster summarising the findings from St Helena’s JNSA or read the full summary via the following link:

Summary of St Helena’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment 2022

JSNA Our Health Poster

SHG

13 October 2022