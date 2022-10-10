World Mental Health Day 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes World Mental Health Day on 10 October each year. The theme for the year 2022 is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

The Health Services Directorates’ Mental Health team now consists of three Community Psychiatric Nurses, a Clinical Psychologist and a Support Worker. Support is also given remotely by a Consultant Psychiatrist who visits the Island once a year.

The Mental Health team on-Island focuses on the recovery model of mental health which supports a person to stay in control of their life despite experiencing mental health problems. It is about meeting a person where they are in their life and working with them to build resilience and find meaning.

Care is individualised and person centred. The Mental Health team assists people across the lifespan from childhood to old age.

The Community Psychiatric Nurse, Ian Rummery, spoke with the local media about the Mental Health teams’ approach to this year’s World Mental Health Day theme and the Mental Health teams aims on-Island. Tune into SAMS Radio 1 and Saint FM to hear a rebroadcasts of the talks.

SHG

10 October 2022