World Diabetes Day 2022, Monday, 14 November 2022

World Diabetes Day is observed on Monday, 14 November 2022 with the theme this year being the ‘access to Diabetes Care’. Organisations around the world are asking for better access to diabetes education for health professionals and people living with diabetes.

One in 10 adults around the world currently live with diabetes, an estimated 537 million people. On St Helena nearly 1 in 4 adults take medication for diabetes, that’s just over 1000 people on island. It is very likely there are also people on island who do not know they have diabetes.

This year diabetes organisations are calling for action from all policymakers to dedicate sufficient human and financial resources to achieving targets set by the World Health Organisation before 2030. These targets include early diagnoses of diabetes, and good diabetic control of blood glucose and blood pressure.

More than 90% of diabetes care is self-care and happens at home. People living with diabetes need access to ongoing education to understand their condition and know how to access support on St Helena when they need it.

On Saturday, 12 November 2022 there will be a team of healthcare professionals and volunteers at The Canister between 9am and 12 noon offering a free diabetes risk score, information on diabetes, how to access the health care services and nail painting in support of Diabetes UK ‘Nailing Diabetes’ campaign.

If you have any concerns about your blood glucose or diabetes control, please phone and book an appointment with a GP, Jackie Henry (Diabetes Nurse) or Sarah Mattinson (Dietitian) on telephone number 22500.

