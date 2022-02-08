William Knipe Gains Diploma In Teaching & Learning

Prince Andrew School Teacher, William Knipe, has recently achieved a Cambridge International Diploma in Teaching & Learning (level 5) following two years of study.

The course consisted of two modules – Teaching & learning in action and Developing professional practice – and was led by on-Island Teacher Trainers, Garry Cameron, Frazer Stone, and Julia Cavesmith, and mentors Steve Coates, Stephen Powell, and Phil Francis.

William commented:

“I am over the moon with completing my portfolio. It was particularly challenging to complete this diploma while having a full timetable but determination got me over the line. I would like to thank the Teacher Trainers and my mentors, without your support and guidance it would have been significantly more challenging to complete this programme.”

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, added:

“William is the second local teacher to achieve this qualification on-Island. I am impressed with the commitment made to completing the diploma which is not an easy task when also having a full teaching timetable. We now look forward to seeing all of his learning being put into practice to support the learning of our students. Well done to William, I hope that his achievement will motivate others to aspire to the next level in their professional development as well.”

Congratulations are extended to William!

8 February 2022