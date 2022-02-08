Waste Management Services Offer Free Bin Loan For Quarantining Customers

Does your family/friend require additional waste storage for a quarantine period?

Waste Management Services (WMS) operate a free bin loan service for quarantining customers. A bin can be collected from Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) prior to the quarantine period, at the end of which it must be thoroughly cleaned and then returned to HPLS at the earliest convenience.

Booking is essential and recommended in advance of a quarantine period by contacting Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, on tel: 23655 or via email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh or Environmental Officer Risk Management, Terri Clingham, on tel: 24724 or via email: terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Please note WMS are not responsible for the delivery or collection of quarantine loan bins. Late or non-return of a quarantine loan bin may result in full cost recovery for a new bin being billed to the customer.

Waste Management Services – working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena.

SHG

8 February 2022