Visit of MV Reef Protector

The vessel MV Reef Protector arrived at St Helena today, Tuesday, 7 June 2022. The vessel has sailed directly from Ascension Island and is on its way to Cape Town, South Africa.

The vessel will be anchored in James Bay for the duration of the visit and anticipates to depart on Thursday, 9 June 2022. As per St Helena’s testing requirements for arrivals by sea, all on-board the vessel were tested on arrival (Day 0), and are now required to undergo a second test on Day 1 after their arrival.

Only once all on-board have received negative test results from both tests, they will be permitted to disembark and explore the island.

7 June 2022