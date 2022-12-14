Update on Island’s Cargo Shipping Service Tender

On 10 November 2022, it was announced that the current MV Helena service would not continue beyond February 2023 and that discussions had begun with several interested parties to provide a 12 month interim service whilst a longer term solution was put in place.

Proposals for an interim service were submitted in early December and are currently under consideration by the evaluation team. Interested parties have also been asked include an add-on service to Ascension as part of their proposals. Once fully evaluated, SHG officials will provide advice to Executive Council to inform their decision-making process.

We therefore expect to be in a position to provide an update on this matter by the end of December.

In the meantime, SHG has had discussions with importers on how to minimise disruption to their supply chains due to the change in service provider. As such, we are confident that adequate supplies of food and goods will be available to the public following the final voyage of the MV Helena, and ahead of the first voyage of the new interim service.

As the interim service is due to operate until January 2024, a tender for a substantive replacement service will be issued shortly. It is hoped that this will attract a number of robust proposals. This will enable thorough assessment of the options received, including potential new service models, with a view to obtaining the best option for St Helena and Ascension in the longer term.

14 December 2022