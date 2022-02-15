Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio – Closed For Business On Friday, 4 March

The public is advised that the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio, including the Post & Customer Services Centre and Visitor Information Services, will be closed for business on Friday, 4March 2022.

Please see below details relating to the closure and contact numbers, should there be an emergency:

Post & Customer Services Centre

Social Benefits will be paid as follows:

Venue Date Time Jamestown Outlet Wednesday, 2March 8.45am – 3.45pm Jamestown Outlet Thursday, 3 March 8.45am – 3.45pm Country Outlets Thursday, 3March Normal time

Normal business will resume on Saturday, 5March, at 8.45am – 12 noon.

Visitor Information Services

Business will resume as normal on Monday, 7March, at 8.30am.

Roads Section – emergencies only

Please contact Darren Francis on mobile: 61083 or Darin Francis on mobile: 63861.

Works Section – emergencies only

Please contact Anders Bowers on mobile: 62236 for electrical services and Leroy Plato on mobile: 62235 for plumbing services.

SHG

15 February 2022