St Helena to Attend Red Ensign Group Conference 2022

A delegation from St Helena comprising representatives from the recently created Maritime Authority and Shipping Registry will attend the annual Red Ensign Group (REG) conference due to be held in the Isle of Man in July.

Earlier this month the results of the III Code audit carried out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) were released. The audit, which St Helena also took part in, examined how the UK and wider Red Ensign Group (made up of Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies) were meeting their flag, coastal and port state obligations and responsibilities (see full press release from the REG: https://www.redensigngroup.org/latest/news/iii-code-audit-excellent-result-shows-how-well-the-group-works-together/)

The audit results will be discussed at the conference in July and further actions are expected on Coastal State obligations, with a strong focus on Pollution Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

St Helena is currently developing its own Pollutions Plans, with specific training lined up for this year, made possible through the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office’ Conflict, Stability & Security Fund and support from the Governor’s Office.

As a British Overseas Territory, St Helena, is a member of the Red Ensign Group, a group of British Shipping Registries, of which the Maritime Coastguard Agency is responsible. St Helena operates a Category 2 Shipping Registry. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has kindly funded St Helena Government’s attendance at the Red Ensign Group conference as well as wider training which benefits the entire community, such as the pollution work.

A number of international conventions have been extended to St Helena by the UK and we are expected to implement the conventions in our laws and in our administration.

To meet convention requirements is to comply with the IMO Instruments Implementation Code (IIIC).

The III Code is also an international ‘convention’ adopted by the IMO and member states, including the UK. The purpose of the III Code is to allow the IMO to audit member states to ensure they are complying with the key maritime conventions.

22 April 2022