St Helena represented at opening of Constituency Garden of Remembrance in London

Yesterday, Monday 7 November 2022, Governor Nigel Phillips, Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey and St Helena Government UK Representative Kedell Worboys attended a ceremony opening the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in London. The garden is located in New Palace Yard, part of the Palace of Westminster.

Members of the UK Parliament and representatives from the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories were invited to place tributes in the garden. St Helena Government UK Representative, Kedell Worboys, placed a wooden remembrance cross with poppy attached, and a message reading “From the Government and People of St Helena”. Governor Phillips planted a cross on behalf of Ascension and Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey planted one on behalf of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.

It is hoped that by Remembrance Sunday the garden will have over 700 tributes within it highlighting the extraordinary commitment and sacrifice made by those that serve in the armed forces of the UK and its Overseas Territories, as well as the Commonwealth.

On attending the event, Kedell Worboys said:

“It was a privilege to today be able to honour all the Islanders that have served in the armed forces and in conflicts around the world. Many St Helenians have proudly distinguished themselves throughout history through their service, including those that made the ultimate sacrifice. St Helena is the UKs second oldest overseas territory and its men and women have stood side-by-side with the UK throughout the Island’s history. I was very proud to be able to place a remembrance tribute from St Helena in the garden ahead of Remembrance Day.”

Notes to Editor:

When complete, the garden will contain a Remembrance stake representing constituencies in the UK, the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth, and 14 British Overseas Territories.

The first Remembrance Day was held on 11 November 1921, following a campaign led by Earl Haig, Commander-in-Chief of the Army during the First World War, and founder of the British Legion.

This followed the unveiling of the Cenotaph in Whitehall by King George V on 11 November 1920 and the decision to adopt the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

SHG

8 November 2022